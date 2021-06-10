UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Message From President Of Turkmenistan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 09:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Turkmenistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a written message from President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, on boosting the political, investment, economic and trade partnership as well as developmental and humanitarian cooperation between the two nations.

The message was handed over by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, when he was received by Sheikh Mohamed at Al Shati' Palace in Abu Dhabi today.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Turkmen deputy prime minister discussed the efforts made by the two nations as part of the global battle against COVID-19, with Meredov hailing the medical assistance sent by the UAE to his country to strengthen the capabilities of the medical sector while confronting the pandemic.

He conveyed the greetings of the Turkmen President to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his wishes for continued welfare and prosperity to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated the greetings and wished sustainable development to the Central Asian nation.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

