UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Message From Russian President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 11:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a letter from Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, covering the bilateral ties between the two friendly countries and ways of strengthening their overall cooperation and coordination, under the framework of their strategic partnership, as well as several issues of mutual concern.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received the letter while welcoming Ramzan Kadyrov, President of Chechnya, who delivered the letter.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Kadyrov and extended his sincere greetings to President Putin while wishing the Russian Federation and its people further development and prosperity.

H.H Sheikh Mohamed and Kadyrov also discussed the friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Chechnya and ways of developing them in all areas.

Kadyrov congratulated Sheikh Mohamed and the UAE’s leadership and people for the successful journey of the Hope Probe to the orbit of Mars, as part of a historic scientific mission.

Sheikh Mohamed then thanked Kadyrov for his honest feelings about the UAE’s success in realising this international project and wished him and his people further advancement and wellbeing.

Kadyrov thanked the UAE’s leadership for its initiatives that aim to support other countries overcome the coronavirus pandemic and commended the medical supplies sent by the UAE to Chechnya to support local health workers.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.

Related Topics

Russia UAE Abu Dhabi Vladimir Putin All From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global COVID-19 cases cross 109 million, death tol ..

21 minutes ago

European Union Received 33 Million Doses of COVID- ..

6 minutes ago

Arts Council announces talent hunt competitions

6 minutes ago

India Sees 'Huge Potential' in Nuclear Cooperation ..

22 minutes ago

BISL event :quarter final matches played

22 minutes ago

Man killed, two injured in road accident

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.