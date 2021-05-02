UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Mohammed Bin Rashid Discuss National Efforts To Address COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 10:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Rashid discuss national efforts to address COVID-19 pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received His His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Their Highnesses exchanged friendly conversations and addressed several issues concerning the nation and its citizens, most notably those related to providing Emirati citizens with decent lives and achieving their happiness and social stability under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as the national efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic, reduce its repercussions on different areas of life and ensure the return to normalcy as soon as possible.

Moreover, they also remembered, during this Holy Month of Ramadan, the work of the late Founding Leaders to establish the country’s foundations and its process of development, stressing that they will follow their legacy and preserve their achievements.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Advisor; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Company; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Court Ramadan

Recent Stories

Establishment of UAE Naval Forces reflects wisdom ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs confirms keenness to boost cooperati ..

4 hours ago

ADDED signs agreement with Silal to promote Abu Dh ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Chamber webinar highlights new mechanisms fo ..

5 hours ago

Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 death ..

5 hours ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing Deputy Mini ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.