Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Rashid discuss national efforts to address COVID-19 pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received His His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Their Highnesses exchanged friendly conversations and addressed several issues concerning the nation and its citizens, most notably those related to providing Emirati citizens with decent lives and achieving their happiness and social stability under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as the national efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic, reduce its repercussions on different areas of life and ensure the return to normalcy as soon as possible.

Moreover, they also remembered, during this Holy Month of Ramadan, the work of the late Founding Leaders to establish the country’s foundations and its process of development, stressing that they will follow their legacy and preserve their achievements.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Advisor; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Company; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.