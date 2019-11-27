UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Mohammed Bin Salman During Official Ceremony At Al Watan Palace

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 09:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Salman during official ceremony at Al Watan Palace

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, who arrived in the country on Wednesday for a two-day state visit.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman was accorded an official reception upon his arrival at Al Watan Palace in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

Just before the arrival of Prince Mohammed's delegation, Al Fursan, (The Knights), the United Arab Emirates Air Force aerobatic display team, flew over the palace sky, forming the flag of Saudi Arabia. A folklore group also performed folk performances and various heritage songs, and a group of children raised the flag of the two countries to welcome and celebrate the visit.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed accompanied Prince Mohammed to the podium of honour and played the national anthems of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Afterwards, an artillery gun fired 21 rounds to welcome the visit of Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Emirati warplanes escorted the plane carrying the Saudi Crown Prince as he entered the airspace of the UAE, in tribute to him.

Prince Mohammed shook hands with his senior officials, who welcomed his visit to his second homeland, the UAE. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also shook hands with ministers and senior officials within the delegation accompanying Prince Mohammed.

