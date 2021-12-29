UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Niger President's Phone Call

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2021 | 07:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a phone call from President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, dealing with cooperation and joint work in all fields and the promising opportunity to promote it, especially in the investment, economic, development and other domains in the best interest of the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Bazoum also reviewed issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President of Niger shared views on a number of the latest regional and global developments.

During the conversation, they spoke about Expo 2020 Dubai and the importance of African countries' presence and participation to highlight their cultures and rich historical legacies at the global event.

