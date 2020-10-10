Mohamed bin Zayed receives note from Chinese president

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received a message from Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, regarding the strengthening of the close ties of friendship and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The message was delivered to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed when he welcomed Yang Jiechi, Special Representative of President Xi, at Al Shati Palace on Saturday.

At the beginning of the meeting, Yang Jiechi conveyed the greetings of President Xi Jinping to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, along with his wishes for further progress, development and stability for the UAE.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the Chinese president, expressing the sincere congratulations of the UAE government and people to friendly China, its government and people, on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, and wishing the friendly country further development and prosperity.

His Highness and the Chinese President envoy discussed ways of enhancing friendship and comprehensive and special strategic cooperation between the two countries in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

The two sides reviewed the various paths of strategic cooperation between the UAE and the People's Republic of China and the most important enablers of its development, especially in the scientific, medical, investment and economic aspects, in order to achieve the common interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

They also discussed the latest regional and global developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and its common global challenges, as well as efforts to deal with its repercussions at various levels, stressing in this context the importance of the two countries' cooperation in the fields of pandemic containment, prevention and control of its spread. They also reviewed international efforts for developing vaccines for the virus.

Present at the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, Ali Said Al Neyadi, Commissioner of Federal Customs Authority, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

From the Chinese side, it was attended by Wang Xiaotao, Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency, Deng Li, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jiang Feng, Deputy Director of West Asia and North Africa Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ni Jian, Chinese Ambassador to the UAE.