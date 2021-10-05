UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Official T-shirt Of 3rd ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives official t-shirt of 3rd ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received, from H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the official t-shirt of the third edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Mohamed was briefed about Abu Dhabi’s future plans for developing the sports sector and local and international sports events Calendar, which includes the marathon, to be held on 26th November under strict preventative measures to ensure the safety of its 10,000 participants.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed lauded the national efforts and distinguished role of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in supporting sporting events in the emirate.

"Sporting events encourage the community to adopt healthy lifestyles and boost the community’s happiness and wellbeing, in addition to promoting awareness on the importance of sports," Sheikh Mohamed said, stressing the importance of the participation of all community segments of both citizens and residents in all sports initiatives.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Executive Council Member and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

It was also attended by Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Suhail Al Arifi, Executive Director of the Council’s Events Sector.

