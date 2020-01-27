UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives OIC Secretary-General

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 10:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives OIC Secretary-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, today at Abu Dhabi's Qasr Al Bahar Palace, where the two sides discussed the conditions in the Islamic world.

They also spoke about the role of the organisation in promoting joint Islamic action, dealing with issues of concern to Islamic countries and its peoples, and expressing the civilisational and humanitarian message of the true Islamic religion, in addition to other relevant regional and international issues.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed the full support of the UAE to the organisation.

The OIC Secretary-General praised the UAE's role in supporting the activities and mission of the organisation to achieve its goals in promoting and strengthening the bonds of unity and solidarity among Muslims, as well as preserving the noble Islamic values of peace, compassion and tolerance.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and a number of sheikhs and officials.

