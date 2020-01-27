UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Organisers Of Zayed Charity Marathon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers of Zayed Charity Marathon

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received the Organising Committee of the sixth edition of the Zayed Charity Marathon, which was held in the Suez Province in Egypt last December.

During the meeting that took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his happiness at the continued success of the marathon, as proved by the increasing participation and the level of organisation, and praised the efforts of the organising committee, the participants and supporters.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said that the festival is in line with the UAE's initiatives that aim to support humanitarian and charitable efforts and enable the institutions concerned to fulfil their mission and tasks in various brotherly and friendly countries across the world.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed said, "The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, attaches great importance to humanitarian initiatives aimed at empowering and developing the societies of the countries of the world based on its approach of giving in the humanitarian work arena and its pioneering role in supporting the march of goodness, peace and development for all peoples.

"

He added, "We are proud of the model embodied by the Zayed Charity Marathon, which has become the humanitarian ambassador of the Emirati sports charitable initiative and the values and solidarity it embodies, starting with its association with the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his goals that enhance the spirit of cooperation and partnership with others to overcome their suffering and difficulties."

Sheikh Mohamed praised the role played by sports in promoting rapprochement, communication and convergence between the peoples of the world and in the interest of developing societies.

The delegation appreciated the support of His Highness and his sponsorship of the festival activities, in addition to the attention given by him to the success of the festival through all its editions.

The delegation stressed the importance of the festival in spreading the culture of sports within the community, along with its vital role in supporting charitable institutions.

Your Thoughts and Comments

