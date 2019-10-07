Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers, participants of "Qudwa Forum 2019"

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received the organisers and participants of the third "Qudwa Forum 2019," organised by the Education Affairs Office at the Crown Prince's Court, under the slogan, "Teaching for Global Competence," and held at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting at Al Bahr Palace Majlis in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the forum’s participants, stressing that teachers are key to advancing the education system, which will improve academic results, and create a generation of leaders armed with the best scientific knowledge and the latest skills, as well as promote noble values among future generations.

"Teaching is not a job, but a noble message that shapes the minds and thoughts of present and future generations who are the backbone of development, progress and civilisation in any country," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said.

He added, "No matter how advanced modern teaching methods and tools are, the role of the teacher remains essential and fundamental to the educational system.

"

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed pointed out that the world is witnessing rapid development in the fields of modern science and technology and applications of Artificial Intelligence and that the teachers must keep pace by promoting creative thinking, analysis and creativity among students to provide them with future skills and tools.

Mohammed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Office of Education, presented a memorial photo of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed and his teacher, Ahmed Ibrahim Mandi Al Tamimi, dating back to April 1971 at Al Kindi school in Abu Dhabi.

On their part, the participants and organisers delegation hailed the forum and the exceptional attention accorded by the UAE to teachers and provision of the appropriate teaching atmosphere in accordance with the latest international standards out of its belief on the significant role played by teachers to qualify generation equipped with science and knowledge.

They also commended the initiatives of Sheikh Mohamed and his attention to developing teachers' skills and competencies.