Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Organising Committee, Winners Of Third Edition Of 60FT Dhow Dalma Race

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 09:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today congratulated the winners of the Third Edition of the 60FT Dhow Dalma Race and underlined the importance of preserving the country's time-honoured heritage.

This came as H.H. Sheikh Mohamed received the Race's Higher Organising Committee and winners at Qasr Al Bahr today where he hailed the efforts being made to ensure passing of the country's national heritage on to generations to come.

"Protection of national heritage is an integral part of the country's vision to strengthen the upcoming generations' awareness of their national identity and various facets of heritage, including sports, arts, customs and traditions that identify the quintessential characteristics of the Emirati people across history," Sheikh Mohamed added during the meeting which was attended by H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

The committee's members and winners thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the support provided for various heritage activities in the country, noting that the leadership's growing interest in the preservation of heritage plays a key role in enhancing the millennials' awareness of their national identity and values.

The Third Dalma Sailing Festival Dhow Race took place on the coast of Dalma Island and was organised by Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yacht Club under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region. Up to 120 participants took part in the AED 25 million event.

