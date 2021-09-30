UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Pakistan Army Chief

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistan Army Chief

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today at Al Shati Palace, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and General Bajwa discussed, during the meeting, relations of friendship, cooperation and joint coordination between the two countries in defence and military affairs and ways to develop them to serve their mutual interests.

The two sides also discussed regional and international developments and a number of issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports board of Directors, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army UAE Abu Dhabi General Qamar Javed Bajwa Court

Recent Stories

PM empowered youth as major chunk of his cabinet, ..

PM empowered youth as major chunk of his cabinet, parliamentary secretaries comp ..

6 minutes ago
 Industrialists put off protest plan after assuranc ..

Industrialists put off protest plan after assurance from KP CM

6 minutes ago
 All Pakistan National Blind Archery from Friday

All Pakistan National Blind Archery from Friday

6 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast

Partly cloudy weather forecast

10 minutes ago
 Broad based Pak-US relationship vital for furtheri ..

Broad based Pak-US relationship vital for furthering bilateral interests: Envoy

10 minutes ago
 Survey initiated to bring immovable property into ..

Survey initiated to bring immovable property into tax net: Mian Khaliq Ur Rehma ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.