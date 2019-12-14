UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Pakistan's Army Chief Of Staff

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 06:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff Lt. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at Al Bahr Palace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Bajwa discussed ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between the two countries in defence and military affairs in the best interest of the two sides.

The two sides exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments as well as a number of issues of mutual concern.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff emphasised their keenness on continuing enhancing cooperation and joint work for the benefit of the two friendly countries and support regional and international peace and security efforts.

