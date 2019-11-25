UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Pakistani Minister Of Defence Production

Mon 25th November 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Zubaida Jalal Khan, Pakistani Minister of Defence Production, currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati', H.H.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Pakistani minister explored the prospects of accelerating defence cooperation between the two countries in line with their leadership's determination to cement bilateral ties.

The meeting occasioned an exchange of views over a series of regional and international issues of common interest.

Attending the meeting were Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Court of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince along with the Pakistani minister's accompanying delegation.

