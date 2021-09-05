UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Pakistani PM's Phone Call

Sun 05th September 2021 | 07:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistani PM&#039;s phone call

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today a phone call from Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

During the conversation, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Khan discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in various fields in the best interest of the two friendly peoples.

The two leaders exchanged views regarding the latest regional and global developments of mutual concern, especially in Afghanistan.

In this context, they emphasised the importance of coordination and cooperation to enhance security and stability in the Asian Continent.

