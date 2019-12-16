Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of "Journey of the Union 2019 Initiative"

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received the participants of the "Journey of the Union 2019 Initiative," organised by the "Unified House Association," in cooperation with the Ministry of education.

During the meeting, held at the Qasr Al Bahr, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed talked with the students participating in the initiative about its objectives and its importance to defining the country's heritage, ancient history, civilised renaissance and accomplishments.

He also expressed his happiness at the fact that the participating students can meet with scholars, praising the role of the association and related national institutions in the success of the initiative.

The delegation’s members expressed their happiness at meeting Sheikh Mohamed and appreciated his support for the efforts to develop their abilities, skills and experiences and enrich their knowledge.

The initiative aims to improve the knowledge, skills and personalities of talented "third phase" students, to promote unity, create a culture of giving and solidarity, and ensure their commitment to their duties and responsibilities.

This initiative will also involve visits to important landmarks around the country and enable its participants to meet influential national personalities.

Participation in the initiative is decided through a competition between 28 talented students from across the country of both genders from Grades 9 to 11.