Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of third session of 'Young Arab Media Leaders Programme'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has said that empowering and developing the abilities of young people and raising their awareness of current developments are fundamental to the advancement of Arab societies.

He made this statement during a meeting at Al Bahr Palace with the participants of the third session of the "Young Arab Media Leaders Programme," which involves 100 young men and women from 19 Arab countries.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre.

While welcoming the participants of the programme, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said, "The most important investment throughout history is investing in people. Anyone who has invested in a group of people has created a nation. Unfortunately, this is not mentioned in history. History always speaks about individuals. We need to create a team that can communicate and make plans and visions for the next 25 years and focus on them."

"The development of the media in our Arab world has become an urgent necessity to build and strengthen trust between the Arab societies and their leaders with inspirational ideas that increase social cohesion and help to achieve the dreams and aspirations of the people," he added, expressing confidence on Arab youth, as they bring hope and undertake the task of changing Arab reality to the best.

"Throughout our youth, we look forward to seeing media platforms that address the world with Arab culture and carry messages of goodness and tolerance to the people," he went on to say.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said that the upcoming period requires young people to raise the aspirations of the Arab people who hope for a better tomorrow, and pointed out that "every Arab is waiting for a new era of the media, aware of the changes around us and one that leads our societies towards a prosperous future and restores to the Arabs their role and civilisation among nations.

He praised the success of the "Young Arab Media Leaders Programme", which embodied the determination of the Arab youth to move forward and establish a new era of work and innovation and contribute to the development process throughout the Arab nation.

Among those who attended the majlis were H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; a number of Sheikhs; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and others.

The programme aims to build the media capacities of the youth and shorten the media content gap of media colleges and institutions and the labour market. Its third edition was attended by young journalists from Oman, Morocco, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Syria, Comoros Islands, Kuwait, Algeria, Sudan, Yemen, Bahrain, Mauritania, Egypt, Palestine, Lebanon, the UAE and Libya.

Since its inception in 2017, the programme has trained over 300 media students from the Arab region and has created many job opportunities in media foundations.

The programme was organised by the centre, in collaboration leading media organisations, such as the National Media Council, NMC, the Emirates news Agency, WAM, the Abu Dhabi Media Zone Authority, Twofour 54, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, the Dubai Government Media Office, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the Dubai Media City, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google, YouTube, the middle East, Vision, and the National.

The programme’s activities are supported by Sky News Arabia, Bloomberg International, CNN, MBC, Euronews, Dubai Media Incorporated, Agence France-Presse, AFP, the American University of Dubai, the American University of Sharjah, New York University-Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Media, Image Nation Abu Dhabi, Accenture, Haykal Media, and the Harvard business Review, UTURN Entertainment and APCO Worldwide.