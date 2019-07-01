UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Participating Delegation Of 1st Joint ISALEX19

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participating delegation of 1st joint ISALEX19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received the participating delegation in the first joint security exercise of the International Security Alliance, ISALEX19, at Al Bahr Palace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the member countries and stressed the importance of the UAE in hosting such initiatives, aimed at enhancing work and coordination with partners to address various security challenges and cement security, stability and welfare pillars globally.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the need to work collectively to face the growing security threats at the various regional and international levels and to intensify joint action to confront these crimes.

The ISA, which was launched in Abu Dhabi in 2017, is an international working group to confront organised, transnational and extremist crimes through joint security cooperation projects and the exchange of expertise on the practices implemented across these countries.

The alliance now comprises nine countries, the UAE, France, Italy, Bahrain, Morocco, Spain, Senegal, Singapore, and Slovakia.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the Minister of Tolerance, and a number of Sheikhs and officials.

