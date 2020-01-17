UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Phone Call From Chairman Of Sudan Sovereign Council

Fri 17th January 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a phone call from Lt. General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council.

During the phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Al Burhan discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries and the latest regional development as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council briefed Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the latest developments in Sudan in the light of the recent events.

Sheikh Mohamed wished security, stability and harmony for Sudan during the important historical stage that the country is going through and emphasised that the UAE would stand with Sudan in all efforts that fulfil the aspirations of the Sudanese people for development and peace.

