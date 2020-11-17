Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Costa Rican President

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 17th November 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a phone call from President Carlos Alvarado Quesada of Costa Rica.

During the conversation, the two parties discussed ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance them.

Also discussed were a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohamed and President Quesada reviewed opportunities for cooperation, as well as the two countries' efforts to contain the outbreak of coronavirus and to mitigate its impact during the post-pandemic era.

Sheikh Mohamed was re-assured by the Costa Rican President on the situation there after heavy rains and floods caused by Hurricane Eta, hit a number of Central American countries and led to casualties and damages.

President Quesada thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his noble feelings and expressed his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE.