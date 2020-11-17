UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Phone Call From Costa Rican President

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Costa Rican President

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 17th November 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a phone call from President Carlos Alvarado Quesada of Costa Rica.

During the conversation, the two parties discussed ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance them.

Also discussed were a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohamed and President Quesada reviewed opportunities for cooperation, as well as the two countries' efforts to contain the outbreak of coronavirus and to mitigate its impact during the post-pandemic era.

Sheikh Mohamed was re-assured by the Costa Rican President on the situation there after heavy rains and floods caused by Hurricane Eta, hit a number of Central American countries and led to casualties and damages.

President Quesada thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his noble feelings and expressed his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Quesada Progress Costa Rica November 2020 From Rains Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia's Putin Says Betrayal Accusations Faced by ..

32 minutes ago

Greek PM arrives in UAE

34 minutes ago

Telemedicine saves chronic pain patients time, mon ..

33 minutes ago

Japanese ambassador, SAPM Raoof discuss mutual coo ..

34 minutes ago

OPEC+ to Continue Monitoring Market, Will Decide o ..

34 minutes ago

US Official Pledges Washington Will Watch Taliban ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.