Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Phone Call From German Chancellor

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 03:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a phone call from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, stressing the importance of strengthening cooperation and joint work and ways to enhance relations in the best interest of the UAE and Germany.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Merkel reviewed the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on them.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and Chancellor Merkel emphasised the need to maintain the security, stability and peace of the region and work to contain tension and avoid escalation by giving priority to dialogue and wisdom in dealing with issues and crises in the region.

