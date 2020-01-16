UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Phone Call From German Chancellor

Thu 16th January 2020

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German Chancellor

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a phone call from German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Merkel discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in the best interest of the UAE and Germany.

They reviewed the latest regional and international developments and stressed the need to put more efforts into reinforcing security and stability in the region.

