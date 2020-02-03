Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German Chancellor

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a phone call from German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and Chancellor Merkel discussed cooperation and friendship relations between the two countries and ways of developing them to achieve mutual interests.

Also discussed were issues related to the region, as well as the developments in Libya, in the light of the outcome of 'Berlin Conference' which Germany hosted recently.

Sheikh Mohamed and Merkel exchanged views on the issues of mutual concern.

They stressed the mutual keenness to continue cooperation with the international community for lasting security, stability and peace for the people of the region and the world.