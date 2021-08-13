UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Phone Call From Greek PM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 04:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Greek PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today a telephone call from Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, during which the latter expressed Athens' thanks to the UAE for providing assistance to people affected by the wildfires and necessary materials that contributed to fighting the fires raging in several regions in Greece.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed the UAE's solidarity with Greece in confronting these difficult circumstances.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Prime Minister Mitsotakis also discussed an array of issues of mutual concern and exchanged views on them.

