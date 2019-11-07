UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Phone Call From Indonesian President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Indonesian President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Thursday received a phone call from President Joko Widodo of Indonesia.

They discussed UAE-Indonesia relations in various fields and ways of developing them to achieve mutual benefits.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and President Widodo explored regional and international issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on the latest developments in the region.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Indonesia Joko Widodo From

Recent Stories

Kaspersky Lab Says Transparency Center in Zurich H ..

13 seconds ago

Ukraine, EU to Discuss Modernization of Associatio ..

15 seconds ago

IAEA Digs Up Iran's Decades Old Nuclear Activities ..

16 seconds ago

Catalan Leader Planned to Seize Parliament Followi ..

18 seconds ago

Mir Jam Kamal Khan directs action against official ..

4 minutes ago

Man City defender Mendy given France recall

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.