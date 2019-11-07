Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Indonesian President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Thursday received a phone call from President Joko Widodo of Indonesia.

They discussed UAE-Indonesia relations in various fields and ways of developing them to achieve mutual benefits.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and President Widodo explored regional and international issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on the latest developments in the region.