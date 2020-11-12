UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Phone Call From Italian PM

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 10:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a phone call from the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

During the phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed with Conte ways to enhance ties of friendship between the UAE and Italy to serve the interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

They also spoke about the two countries' participation in the G20 Riyadh Summit presided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the joint consensus on several issues on the agenda of the summit.

The two leaders discussed the latest COVID-19 pandemic developments and its humanitarian and economic repercussions on the humanitarian and economic levels, the efforts made in the manufacture of vaccines, the exchange of experiences, and the importance of coordination and international cooperation to ensure that they are provided on a large scale.

The two leaders also reviewed the latest regional and global developments.

