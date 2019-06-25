UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Phone Call From Japanese PM

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Japanese PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a telephone call from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, during which they held talks on current ties between the two countries and ways of developing them across multiple sectors.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Prime Minister Abe also exchanged views on regional and international developments, and the efforts exerted to ensure regional peace, security and stability.

