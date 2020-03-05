UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Phone Call From Korean President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Korean President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a phone call from President Moon Jae-in of South Korea.

During the conversation, the two parties drew their attention to the latest developments surrounding the new coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak and discussed ways to cooperate to avoid the further spread of the epidemic.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed the UAE's keenness to support South Korea with any means necessary in its efforts to curb the impact of COVID-19.

His Highness also expressed his condolences to all the victims of the epidemic, wishing the fast and full recovery of those diagnosed with the virus.

For his part, Moon Jae-in expressed his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's support under the current health crisis, noting the strength of ties between the two countries and their peoples.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi South Korea National University All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Platini loses European court appeal against footba ..

3 minutes ago

Livestock sector key for agriculture development

3 minutes ago

Ruben Amorim confirmed as Sporting coach

12 seconds ago

Morocco and Nigeria added to highest doping risk l ..

13 seconds ago

Lightning killed two students in Muzaffargarh

15 seconds ago

Pb govt introduces first-ever literacy policy: Pro ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.