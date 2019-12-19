UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Phone Call From Pakistan PM

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Pakistan PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a phone call from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on Thursday.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the Pakistan PM discussed ties between the two countries and ways to further develop them to serve the mutual interests of both countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

