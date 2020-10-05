Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Prince of Monaco

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a telephone call from Prince Albert II of Monaco.

During the call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Prince Albert discussed ways of boosting bilateral ties and cooperation relations between the two sides in several fields.

The talks also covered the latest regional and international developments and issues of common concern and the two sides exchanged views on them.

They also reviewed the latest developments regarding the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and efforts being made by the UAE and Monaco to contain the impact of the virus.