Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Russian President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a phone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, during which the two sides discussed the relations and strategic cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance them.

They also spoke about the latest regional developments and underlined the importance of avoiding further escalation, as well as adopting diplomatic means and solutions in dealing with the developments taking place and containing their repercussions.