Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Sri Lankan PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a phone call from Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka to discuss ways to enhance fraternal relations in all domains, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.

During the call, the two parties reviewed the latest developments surrounding the coronavirus, COVID-19, and discussed ways to cooperate to avoid the further spread of the epidemic.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stressed the importance of coordinating global stances against COVID-19. He also affirmed the UAE's keenness to support Sri Lanka with any means necessary in its efforts to curb the impact of COVID-19.

He expressed wishes of health and safety to the people of Sri Lanka and to all the peoples of the world.

For his part, Rajapaksa expressed his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's support under the current circumstances and wished safety to the UAE and its people.