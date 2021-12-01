UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Phone Call From Turkish President

Wed 01st December 2021 | 11:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Turkish president

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, reviewed the prospects of accelerating bilateral relations between the two nations across all fields of common interest in furtherance of the development drives in the two nations.

This came in a phone call Sheikh Mohamed received from the Turkish leader, during which the latter congratulated him on the UAE 50th Anniversary, wishing the Emirates continued progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked Erdoğan for his sincere feelings, wishing Turkey continued progress, prosperity and stability.

More Stories From Middle East

