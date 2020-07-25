Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Turkmenistan President

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a telephone call from Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, President of Turkmenistan.

During the conversation, the two leaders discussed ways of strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation to serve the mutual interests of the two friendly countries in several fields.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Berdimuhamedow discussed the latest regional and global developments and issues of common concern, notably the current developments in the middle East and exchanged views on them.

The two sides also reviewed the latest situation regarding the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and mechanisms being adopted by the UAE and Turkmenistan to contain the impact of the virus.

President Berdimuhamedow expressed his hope that peace, stability, security and prosperity prevail in the Islamic countries and the world at large, and prayed to Allah Almighty to protect mankind from the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerate the end of it from the world.