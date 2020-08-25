Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Secretary of State

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, discussed strategic relations between the two countries over a phone call.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Pompeo also reviewed ways to enhance ties at all levels in the best interest of the two countries.

During the call, they tackled several regional and international issues of mutual interest, foremost of which is the "Peace Accord" between the UAE and Israel and the prospects for strengthening it in a way that serves the foundations of peace and stability in the region.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the US Secretary of State discussed the latest developments in the Gulf Cooperation Council and the middle East regions, the two countries' efforts to jointly fight the COVID-19 outbreak and the most important steps to limit the repercussions of the pandemic.