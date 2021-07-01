Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US National Security Advisor

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received a telephone call from US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Jake Sullivan expressed Washington's thanks and appreciation for the UAE's efforts to reach a ceasefire and push towards a political solution to the conflict in the Ethiopian Tigray region.

The meeting stressed the importance of providing humanitarian assistance to the people in Tigray region who are suffering from difficult living conditions.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sullivan discussed ways of bolstering friendship and cooperation ties between the UAE and US in order to serve their mutual interests and maintain security and stability in the region.