UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Phone Call From US Secretary Of State

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 01:45 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Secretary of State

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a phone call from Mike Pompeo, Secretary of the State of the United States.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and Pompeo discussed ties of friendship and strategic cooperation between the UAE and the United States and ways to enhance them. They also reviewed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Also discussed were potentials for cooperation between the UAE and the United State in the face of Coronavirus, COVID-19, the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the two countries to contain the virus and the developments of the virus spread and its impact on the region and the world.

Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences to the US Secretary of State and to the American people on the victims of Coronavirus. He also wished speedy recovery to the patients.

Pompeo thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his noble feelings and solidarity with the American people in the face of this global challenge. He praised his country's strong relations with the UAE.

The US Secretary of State also lauded the measures taken by the UAE to contain the spread of coronavirus and referred to the country's humanitarian stances and initiatives during these challenging times.

The two sides stressed the need to rally all efforts of the international community and to increase cooperation and coordination to contain and eliminate coronavirus.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi United States All From Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt spending Rs1.25 trillion to address Covid-19 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Food Security Council holds remote meetin ..

2 hours ago

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

3 hours ago

Launching of mobile App to bring revolution in liv ..

3 hours ago

World Bank, IMF call for suspending debt payment b ..

2 hours ago

ADJD directs police directorates not to arrest ind ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.