Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Secretary of State

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a phone call from Mike Pompeo, Secretary of the State of the United States.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and Pompeo discussed ties of friendship and strategic cooperation between the UAE and the United States and ways to enhance them. They also reviewed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Also discussed were potentials for cooperation between the UAE and the United State in the face of Coronavirus, COVID-19, the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the two countries to contain the virus and the developments of the virus spread and its impact on the region and the world.

Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences to the US Secretary of State and to the American people on the victims of Coronavirus. He also wished speedy recovery to the patients.

Pompeo thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his noble feelings and solidarity with the American people in the face of this global challenge. He praised his country's strong relations with the UAE.

The US Secretary of State also lauded the measures taken by the UAE to contain the spread of coronavirus and referred to the country's humanitarian stances and initiatives during these challenging times.

The two sides stressed the need to rally all efforts of the international community and to increase cooperation and coordination to contain and eliminate coronavirus.