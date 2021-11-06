UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives President Of Colombia In UAE Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 08:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Colombia in UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Iván Duque Márquez, President of Colombia at the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Márquez discussed friendship and cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance it in various aspects, especially investment, economy and tourism, in the best interests of the two countries.

They exchanged views on various issues and the latest regional and international developments of mutual concern.

The meeting also tackled the importance of the human message of Expo 2020 Dubai that the UAE directs to the world through cooperation, the impact of minds communication, the sharing of experiences and innovations in sustainable solutions to make the world's future prosperous, and the peoples' cultures, legacies, history and civilisations showcased at the event to enhance its goals.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports board of Directors; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Salem Colombia 2020 Event Best

Recent Stories

Nazim Jokhio's murderers to be brought to justice: ..

Nazim Jokhio's murderers to be brought to justice: Governor

1 minute ago
 Covid-19 claims 13 more lives

Covid-19 claims 13 more lives

1 minute ago
 PTI's economic friendly policies showing positive ..

PTI's economic friendly policies showing positive growth: FM Qureshi

1 minute ago
 Four POs, 15 suspects arrested

Four POs, 15 suspects arrested

1 minute ago
 Govt to complete 17 roads this year: Administrator ..

Govt to complete 17 roads this year: Administrator Karachi

4 minutes ago
 DC pays visit to city, inspect water, sanitation, ..

DC pays visit to city, inspect water, sanitation, hygiene situation

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.