Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Colombia in UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Iván Duque Márquez, President of Colombia at the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Márquez discussed friendship and cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance it in various aspects, especially investment, economy and tourism, in the best interests of the two countries.

They exchanged views on various issues and the latest regional and international developments of mutual concern.

The meeting also tackled the importance of the human message of Expo 2020 Dubai that the UAE directs to the world through cooperation, the impact of minds communication, the sharing of experiences and innovations in sustainable solutions to make the world's future prosperous, and the peoples' cultures, legacies, history and civilisations showcased at the event to enhance its goals.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports board of Directors; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia.