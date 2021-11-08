Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Comoros

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI, 8th November 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received President Azali Assoumani of Comoros, who is currently visiting the UAE.

During the meeting held at Qasr Al Bahr, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed President Assoumani and wished him a pleasant stay in the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed and President Assoumani discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various aspects, especially investment, economy, commerce and development, in the best interests of the two countries. They also discussed a number of regional and international issues and exchanged views on them.

Also reviewed was the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai which showcases the world's latest innovations in the fields of sustainability and shines light on the various cultures of the world.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office.