Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives President Of Cypriot Parliament

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 09:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Cypriot Parliament

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) ABU DHABI, 16th December 2019 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Demetris Syllouris, President of the Cypriot Parliament, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi on Monday, where they discussed various aspects of the UAE-Cyprus relations at the political, economic and parliamentary levels and ways to enhance them.

They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, as well as the latest regional developments.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed the UAE's keenness to develop cooperation and a partnership with Cyprus in the interest of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

He referred to the pivotal role played by the parliaments in extending bridges of cooperation between nations, confronting extremist thoughts, racism and hate and adopting fair causes in support of peace and a peaceful co-existence.

The President of the Cypriot Parliament said he was pleased to visit the UAE and stressed the importance of bolstering mutual cooperation and the exchange of expertise, particularly in the parliamentary fields.

He praised the UAE's initiatives of promoting the values of tolerance, cooperation and a peaceful co-existence and its support for the development, progress and stability of communities.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and a number of senior officials.

