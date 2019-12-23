UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives President Of Eritrea

Mon 23rd December 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Isaias Afwerki, President of Eritrea.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the visit of President Afwerki to the UAE. They discussed the friendship and overall cooperation between the two countries, as well as future prospects for development, to serve their mutual interests.

During the meeting, attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the two sides also reviewed the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual concern and exchanged views on them.

Afwerki praised the role of the UAE and its development and humanitarian efforts in his country and other African countries.

The meeting, held at Al Bahar Palace Majlis, was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative; H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Humaid Saeed Al Neyadi, Deputy Director of the Office of the Minister of Presidential Affairs, along with several Sheikhs.

