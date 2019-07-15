UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives President Of Gambia

Mon 15th July 2019

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Gambia

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2019) ABU DHABI, 15th July 2019 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Adama Barrow, the President of Gambia, on Monday.

During their meeting, which took place at the Al Bahr Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Barrow discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation, particularly in the economic, investment, development and humanitarian fields. Both sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed stated that the UAE, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen on supporting development plans and bilateral cooperation with friendly African countries.

President Barrow commended the UAE for supporting the development of the economic, social, educational and health sectors in his country and referred to its humanitarian initiatives and swift response to the challenges facing many nations in Africa and the whole world.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikhs; and senior officials.

