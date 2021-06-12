ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2021) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received Nechirvan Barzani, President of Iraq's Kurdistan region, who is currently on a visit to the UAE.

During the meeting which was held today at Qasr Al Shati Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Barazani’s visit, aimed to expand cooperation and to serve the interests of both sides.

The meeting discussed ways of promoting relations between the UAE and Iraq and, Kurdistan Region, particularly in economic, investment, development, humanitarian and health fields.

Sheikh Mohamed and Barzani also exchanged views on the current regional developments and the efforts made on them.

Present were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan is the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC); Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the President's Diplomatic Advisor; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

From the Iraqi side, the meeting was attended by Fawzi Franso Toma, Chief of Staff of the Kurdistan Region's Presidency Diwan; Falah Mustafa Bakir, Advisor to the President of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, and Mudaffar Mustafa Al-Jubouri, Ambassador of Iraq to the UAE.