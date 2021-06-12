UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives President Of Iraq's Kurdistan Region

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 09:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Iraq's Kurdistan Region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2021) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received Nechirvan Barzani, President of Iraq's Kurdistan region, who is currently on a visit to the UAE.

During the meeting which was held today at Qasr Al Shati Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Barazani’s visit, aimed to expand cooperation and to serve the interests of both sides.

The meeting discussed ways of promoting relations between the UAE and Iraq and, Kurdistan Region, particularly in economic, investment, development, humanitarian and health fields.

Sheikh Mohamed and Barzani also exchanged views on the current regional developments and the efforts made on them.

Present were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan is the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC); Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the President's Diplomatic Advisor; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

From the Iraqi side, the meeting was attended by Fawzi Franso Toma, Chief of Staff of the Kurdistan Region's Presidency Diwan; Falah Mustafa Bakir, Advisor to the President of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, and Mudaffar Mustafa Al-Jubouri, Ambassador of Iraq to the UAE.

Related Topics

Iraq UAE Company Abu Dhabi Visit Court

Recent Stories

RTA undertakes integrated transport project around ..

17 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 19 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gla ..

43 minutes ago

Emirates Schools Establishment approves plan for r ..

1 hour ago

Kazakh President signs decree supporting human rig ..

1 hour ago

Federal budget provided special relief to the down ..

1 hour ago

41 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.