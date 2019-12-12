UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives President Of Kyrgyzstan

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 02:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Kyrgyzstan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Thursday President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of Kyrgyzstan.

The Kyrgyz President was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arrival where the Kyrgyzstan national anthem was played and 21-artillery rounds fired. A group of honour guards lined up in reception to greet the distinguished guest.

Jeenbekov exchanged greetings with Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials who welcomed him to the UAE. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed greeted the Kyrgyz President's accompanying delegation.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Kyrgyzstan

Recent Stories

Lebanon to see &#039;significant change&#039; if H ..

23 seconds ago

Yasir Shah to work at NCA

6 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) expedites book ..

10 minutes ago

Russia's only aircraft carrier on fire in port: ne ..

10 minutes ago

US court suspends naming restrictions on fake meat ..

10 minutes ago

Australia stops short of major clampdown on Facebo ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.