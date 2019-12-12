Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Kyrgyzstan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Thursday President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of Kyrgyzstan.

The Kyrgyz President was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arrival where the Kyrgyzstan national anthem was played and 21-artillery rounds fired. A group of honour guards lined up in reception to greet the distinguished guest.

Jeenbekov exchanged greetings with Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials who welcomed him to the UAE. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed greeted the Kyrgyz President's accompanying delegation.