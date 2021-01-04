UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives President Of Maldives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Maldives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today at the Beach Palace Ibrahim Mohamed Saleh, President of the Republic of the Maldives, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and ways to further develop them across various fields, especially economic, trade and investment, in addition to issues of common interest regionally and internationally.

The two leaders discussed ways and measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in their countries and the world.

President Saleh expressed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed for the medical assistance provided by the UAE to his country to face the challenges of coronavirus pandemic.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished the Republic of Maldives and its friendly people continued progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Cabinet Member and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

