UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives President Of Montenegro

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 03:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Montenegro

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday received President Milo Dukanovic of Montenegro, who began an official visit to the UAE.

Upon his arrival at the Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, President Dukanovic, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, was accorded an official reception where the national anthems of the two countries were played, and a 21-gun salute was fired in honour of the guest.

President Dukanovic then shook hands with an entourage of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials who lined up to greet him. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also shook hands with the delegation accompanying the President of Montenegro.

Among those who received the President of Montenegro were H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi; Abdul Salam Hareb Al Rumaithi, UAE Ambassador to Montenegro; along with a number of officials.

The delegation accompanying the visiting President includes; Milutin Simovic, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Policy and Financial System and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Montenegro; Dusanka Jeknic, Ambassador of Montenegro to the UAE; along with a number of senior officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Agriculture UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Sunday Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

46 minutes ago

India, China to mark 70 years of diplomatic ties w ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah declares preliminary results of SCC electi ..

3 hours ago

OIC to commemorate 50th anniversary on Monday

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 24, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Local Press: UAE has made great strides in preserv ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.