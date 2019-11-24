Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Montenegro

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday received President Milo Dukanovic of Montenegro, who began an official visit to the UAE.

Upon his arrival at the Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, President Dukanovic, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, was accorded an official reception where the national anthems of the two countries were played, and a 21-gun salute was fired in honour of the guest.

President Dukanovic then shook hands with an entourage of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials who lined up to greet him. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also shook hands with the delegation accompanying the President of Montenegro.

Among those who received the President of Montenegro were H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi; Abdul Salam Hareb Al Rumaithi, UAE Ambassador to Montenegro; along with a number of officials.

The delegation accompanying the visiting President includes; Milutin Simovic, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Policy and Financial System and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Montenegro; Dusanka Jeknic, Ambassador of Montenegro to the UAE; along with a number of senior officials.