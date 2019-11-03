Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Niger

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Mahamadou Issoufou, President of Niger.

During the meeting, which took place in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the visit of Issoufou, expressing his hope that it will advance overall cooperation between the UAE and Niger.

Both sides also discussed their joint ties and ways of developing them in all key areas, as well as the latest regional and international developments, while exchanging their views on issues of mutual interest.

At the end of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Issoufou stressed the keenness of their countries to expand their overall relations, especially in the areas of trade, investment and development.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi.

From the Nigerien side, it was attended by Aichatou Boulama, Minister of Planning of Niger, Amyor Malm Zanaidu, Minister of Industry of Niger, and Agada Garba, Ambassador of Niger to the UAE.