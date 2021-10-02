UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives President Of Rwanda

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, who is visiting the UAE to participate in the 14th World Policy Conference (WPC), currently hosted by Abu Dhabi from 1st to 3rd October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the Rwandan President and his delegation and stressed the attention attached by the UAE to its relations with Rwanda in particular and the African continent in general based on cooperation, joint work, investment in the available opportunities for the sake of development, welfare and peace for all.

They discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various fields, especially in economy, trade, investment and other sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Kagame tackled regional and global issues of mutual interest. They also exchanged views on the themes and main issues addressed by the WPC and its importance to support prosperity and stability at the regional and global levels.

Among those who attended the meeting were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC); Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and Hazaa Mohammed Khorsan Al-Qahtani, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Rwanda.

