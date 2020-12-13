Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Seychelles

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Sunday President Wavel Ramkalawan of Seychelles, to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation to serve the mutual interests of the two countries and their people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Ramkalawan also tackled a range of issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on them.

The President of Seychelles expressed his thanks and appreciation for the continuous support provided by the UAE to his country to improve the efforts of the health sector in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also praised Sheikh Mohamed's directive to provide 50,000 doses of vaccine against the COVID virus for the people of Seychelles.