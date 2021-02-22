Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Tatarstan, French Minister of Armed Forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received, separately, Rustam Nurgaliyevich Minnikhanov, President of Tatarstan, and Florence Parly, the French Minister of the Armed Forces, on the sidelines of the second day of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), now convening in the UAE capital.

Sheikh Mohamed discussed with the two State guests the prospects of promoting friendship ties between UAE and the Republic of Tatarstan and the French Republic, particularly at the defence level.

The discussions addressed the significance of the IDEX and NAVDEX, being a global platform to showcase the latest state-of-the-art-technology in the defence areas and modern, sustainable solutions to the common challenges besetting the world at present.

The meetings also covered ways of strengthening cooperation and forging partnerships in the security and defence fields.

Attending part of the meetings were Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi