UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives President Of Tatarstan, French Minister Of Armed Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 08:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Tatarstan, French Minister of Armed Forces

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received, separately, Rustam Nurgaliyevich Minnikhanov, President of Tatarstan, and Florence Parly, the French Minister of the Armed Forces, on the sidelines of the second day of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), now convening in the UAE capital.

Sheikh Mohamed discussed with the two State guests the prospects of promoting friendship ties between UAE and the Republic of Tatarstan and the French Republic, particularly at the defence level.

The discussions addressed the significance of the IDEX and NAVDEX, being a global platform to showcase the latest state-of-the-art-technology in the defence areas and modern, sustainable solutions to the common challenges besetting the world at present.

The meetings also covered ways of strengthening cooperation and forging partnerships in the security and defence fields.

Attending part of the meetings were Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Florence Court

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed visits national, international p ..

12 minutes ago

72 criminals held; drugs, weapons recovered

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister pays tributes to armed forces upon ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-IS Coalition, ISF, Peshmerga Discuss Creating ..

4 minutes ago

Gunmen injure two men in Jhal Magsi

4 minutes ago

UAF VC for adopting latest agricultural practices ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.